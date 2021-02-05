The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, held a dialectical duel in the Russian capital this Friday on account of the imprisonment of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, and the parallelism that Moscow claims to see with respect to the prisoners of the ‘procés’, the Catalan independence process. During the joint press conference held after his interview, Borrel asked his host for Navalni’s release and a “transparent investigation” into the causes of the poisoning he suffered last August in Siberia.

To this demand Lavrov replied that “the Catalan independence leaders are in prison for organizing a referendum, a decision that the Spanish Justice has not revoked despite the fact that German and Belgian courts ruled against it.” The Russian Foreign Minister added that, despite what happened “with the Catalans on trial”, “Spain has defended its judicial system and has asked not to doubt its decisions. That is what we want the West to do in terms of reciprocity ‘with the’ Navalni case ‘. In his words, the case of the “procés” prisoners is an example “of the many situations that occur in Europe when the courts raise suspicions of having adopted politically motivated decisions.”

In relation to Borrell’s second request, Lavrov again questioned whether President Vladimir Putin’s main political adversary was poisoned and insisted that Moscow has not received any proof of this from Germany. The head of Russian diplomacy also responded to the reproaches of the EU countries about the way in which the Russian forces of order are dissolving the demonstrations in support of Navalni, assuring that “in Europe and the United States there have also been cases of police brutality ».

THE PHRASES: Josep Borrell – European Union. “Human rights and political freedoms remain central to a common future” Sergei Lavrov – Russia. “With the Catalans on trial, Spain has defended its judicial system and asked that its decisions not be doubted”

Borrell’s trip to Moscow has been the first in four years for a head of European diplomacy and comes after a long period of disagreements that this Friday became more acute when it was learned that the Russian Government had decreed the expulsion of three diplomats from Germany , Sweden and Poland for participating, according to their version, in demonstrations in favor of Navalni’s release from prison.

Despite the seriousness of this measure, and if it took place precisely at the same time as Borrell’s arrival in the Moscow capital, Lavrov stressed the need to normalize relations and assured his interlocutor that “we are ready to answer any question that he may raise. ». In his words, “it is not normal for the two great powers of the European continent to maintain relations like the current ones.”

Already during the press conference, the Russian Foreign Minister announced that «we have agreed to maintain all channels in our relations, even on issues where there are discrepancies, which are not few (…) and to prevent things from continuing to deteriorate until the point of leading to an unpredictable situation ». According to Lavrov, “we have confirmed our willingness to cooperate pragmatically when there is a common interest.”

Borrell, for his part, acknowledged that relations between Moscow and Brussels are going through a “difficult time”, among other things, due to the treatment suffered by the imprisoned opposition leader, who this Friday sat back on the bench for a complaint about defamation. “It is clear that there is severe tension in our relations and that the ‘Navalni case’ has placed them at their lowest level,” he said.

The former Spanish foreign minister added that “issues related to the rule of law, human rights, civil society and political freedoms remain central to our common future.” At the same time, he stressed that there are many links between Europe and Russia, especially in economic and cultural terms. “Russia is part of Europe,” he said.

Sputnik V vaccine



Among the bilateral cooperation issues that Lavrov and Borrell discussed this Friday was that of the Russian Spútnik V vaccine and its possible distribution to EU countries. The European High Representative said that the Russian drug “is good news for humanity because it means that we will have more tools to deal with the pandemic.”

Josep Borrell pointed out that the certification of Spútnik V by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which would allow it to be administered in the countries in this area, “would open another path since we are facing a shortage of vaccine supplies” . Lavrov corroborated that in the EU “there are several countries interested in producing the Spútnik V in their territory.”