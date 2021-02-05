The high representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, met in Moscow with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, to try to bring the parties closer together. Relations between the two sides have been further weakened by the case of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, whom Europe demands his release while Russia criticizes interference in its justice apparatus.

Relations between the Russian Government and the European Union are at “a low point,” said the EU’s high representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on Friday. And his statement gained strength with the response of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who at the end of his meeting with Borrell said that for his country the EU is “an unreliable ally.”

The statements by both leaders came as they referred to the recent imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the allegations that the Kremlin would be responsible for the poisoning he suffered in 2020, as well as the sanctions that Brussels announced against Moscow as retaliation and the thousands of arrests in recent days of protesters in favor of the anti-corruption activist.

“A full and transparent investigation would help clarify what happened in the case of the Navalny poisoning (…) As for sanctions, there is no proposal for the moment from any member state. EU leaders will have an important discussion in March on EU-Russia relations and my visit here is part of the preparations for this debate, “said Josep Borrell at the joint press conference in Moscow.

Despite the tension between the two sides, Lavrov declared that Moscow and Brussels want to overcome the differences or else there would be “unpredictable” consequences.

“We have appreciated the willingness to cooperate pragmatically when there is mutual interest and benefits. We have a common view that further degradation of our ties can lead to negative and quite unpredictable consequences,” the Kremlin representative said.

Navalny appears in court for alleged defamation

The meeting to try to overcome the rough edges between Brussels and Moscow did not leave clear steps in that direction. The Kremlin continues to refuse to release Navalny. The meeting even came ahead of the time when the opposition leader appeared in court for the second time in a week in another part of the capital. This time accused of alleged defamation against a veteran of World War II.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing accused of alleged defamation, in Moscow, Russia, on February 5, 2021. © Babushkinsky District Court Press Service / Via AFP

The Russian authorities point to him as “corrupt puppets”, “people without conscience” and “traitors” to the people who appeared in a video last year, including the war veteran, promoting a constitutional reform to extend the mandate of the president Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for more than 20 years, alternating the positions of president and prime minister. The change in the Magna Carta that allows him to run for more re-elections was approved by a plebiscite on July 2, 2020.

Navalny faces a maximum sentence of two years in jail on the defamation charge. If convicted, the time would be added to the three and a half years in prison to which he was sentenced on February 2, for allegedly violating the terms of his probation of a sentence suspended in 2014. Although in this case he would serve two years and eight months, since the 10 months that he spent under house arrest would be reduced.

Borrell backs possible approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine in EU

The tone between the representative of the European Union and the Russian foreign minister lowered when Borrell congratulated the Russian government on obtaining its vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V. An antidote so far seen with skepticism in the EU.

In August 2020, when Moscow announced its approval, Brussels criticized that the country skipped important phases of the process to test its security. However, this week the results of phase III of a clinical trial, published in the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’, indicated that the injection is reliable.

Archive – Specimens of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, at a vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, on February 1, 2021. © AFP / Oliver Bunic

“I have taken the floor to congratulate Russia for this success, it is good news for all humanity (…) I hope that now the European Medicines Agency (EMA) can certify the efficacy of this vaccine for use also in member countries of the EU ”.

The European Union diplomat stressed that the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine would represent an incentive for the entire bloc and the rest of the world, taking into account the current shortage of vaccines, due to delays in the production of new doses by pharmaceutical companies whose inoculations have already been approved, such as Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

With Reuters and EFE