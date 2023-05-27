The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, this Friday in Havana. POOL (REUTERS)

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, reiterated this Friday in Havana his strategic commitment to maintain an active presence on the island and advance cooperation and high-level bilateral dialogue as the best mechanisms to contribute to the changes in Cuba, in the face of the US embargo policy. After concluding the third Joint Council, held as part of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the European Union, Borrell announced at the end of November the “important” visit of the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, one of the concrete results of his trip, which, he said, marks “the beginning of a new cycle of dialogues” between Brussels and Havana.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we have differences on various issues […], but the European Union has neither the capacity nor the will to impose changes in Cuba, but we do want to have a dialogue framework that allows us to talk about everything that unites us and differentiates us without taboos or prohibitions,” said the head of European diplomacy, clearly betting on the “constructive” and at the same time “critical” commitment with Cuba, as opposed to Washington’s policy of pressure. He even mentioned the speech given in Havana by former United States President Barack Obama during his historic visit to the island in 2016 and quoted his words verbatim: “The embargo harms the Cuban people and does not help to produce the political changes that are being sought.” ”.

“Obama said it and I think so too,” said Borrell, recalling that the EU votes en bloc every year at the UN against the embargo policy. He also criticized the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism by Donald Trump, from which the Biden administration has not removed it, something that, he pointed out, “is causing serious and unfair problems for the development of economic activities on the island.” ”. The embargo, he opined, “makes living conditions difficult for Cubans and undermines the necessary process of reform and modernization.”

Support for the Cuban positions on this issue, key for the Havana government, was combined by Borrell with a fiery defense of the democratic values ​​of the EU and its conception of human rights, in which obviously the differences with Cuba are many. The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy referred to civil liberties and the right to demonstrate, and stated that in conversations with his counterparts he addressed the issue of “the situation created before, during and after” the massive protests of the July 11, 2021, after which hundreds of people were arrested and sentenced. “That is also what Eamon Gilmore will talk about when he comes for a human rights dialogue in November,” he said. Within the “respectful” dialogue with Cuba, Borrell mentioned another of the “differences” that separate him from Havana, the war in Ukraine, requesting Cuba’s support now that the island presides over the important Group of 77 and China “and has a special responsibility in the multilateral sphere”.

For the EU it is important to explain its vision of the conflict, he said, since the community bloc hopes to “count” on Cuba to “promote respect” for the “sovereignty of Ukraine.” Since the beginning of the war, the Cuban government has avoided talking about an invasion and has supported the position that the US and NATO played a key role in the origin of the conflict, subscribing to the Russian positions, although abstaining from the votes of the UN in most of the resolutions promoted by Moscow. In this sense, the Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez, who accompanied Borrell after the bilateral meeting, defended that her country advocates “for a serious diplomatic solution” and opposes sanctions against Russia. She also said “that history will hold the US accountable” for its “military outside NATO borders” doctrine.

Borrell, who during his stay on the island held meetings with the Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and with the Prime Minister, Manuel Marreo, returned to support on Friday the more than 700 European companies that work on the island in the current moments of serious crisis, and he strongly supported the emerging private sector and the new small and medium-sized Cuban companies, which, he observed, “are growing at a very fast pace since their creation was authorized.” The objective of the EU, he said, “is to help develop their capacities so that they become key factors in the economic and social development of Cuba, as they are in Europe,” offering to “accompany” Cuba in its “process of economic reforms and social from a relationship of mutual respect, which has no other objective than to contribute to improving the lives of Cuban citizens.

