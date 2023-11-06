Borrell: The era of Western intellectual superiority is over

The era of Western intellectual superiority is over, admitted the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell. The conference broadcast is available on social networks X.

Borrell came to a similar conclusion amid accusations of double standards from Brussels due to different reactions to the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern conflicts. In addition, despite the fact that a number of countries condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine, many also did not support anti-Russian sanctions.

“The Global South was formed in response to the dominance of the West <...> This era of dominance has ended in intellectual terms, we must admit this. But we have not yet fully grasped the consequences and practical implications of this new reality,” he said.