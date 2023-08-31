FAZ: Josep Borrell criticized the EU for the slow supply of ammunition to Ukraine

In Toledo, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell criticized the European Union for the slow delivery of ammunition to Ukraine. This is reported by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

The Spanish politician confirmed the information that so far Western countries have provided Kyiv with only a quarter of a million shells, which is four times less than what they promised under pressure from Estonia and Ukraine, the newspaper writes. In total, 224,000 cartridges and 2,300 missiles were to be sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the first six months. “We have to do more and faster,” Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy also demanded that the EU countries place orders in the defense industry to fulfill the agreements. In addition to ammunition, the EU promised to provide a two million euro aid package.

Earlier, Borrell proposed the creation of a military assistance fund for Kyiv for 2024-2027. The amount of military aid should be five billion euros per year.