The high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, today considered the ultimatum given by the Israeli Army “unrealistic” of more than a million people leaving the northern Gaza Strip.

Borrell stated before the press in Beijing after co-chairing with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, the EU-China Strategic Dialogue, which “is certainly very unrealistic that a million people can move in 24 hours.”

“The alerts are positive but they have to be realistic to avoid devastating humanitarian consequences,” said the head of European diplomacy, who thus joins the similar statements made by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

According to Borrell, “civilians must be alerted about military operations in order to leave, which is what Israel has done, but these types of alerts and the movement they produce must be realistic.”

The head of community diplomacy reiterated the EU’s “deep concern” about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid growing shortages of fuel, water, electricity, food and medical supplies.

“Creating a blockade of these products violates international law,” said Borrell, who joined the UN call. and stated that the EU supports their efforts to help alleviate the situation “including the request to create humanitarian corridors for the arrival of aid.”

This, he assured, “is perfectly compatible with the condemnation of Hamas attacks in Israel.” Borrell also insisted that Israel “has the right to defend itself but it has to be done in accordance with international and humanitarian law.”

The escalation of violence between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas was one of the issues that Borrell and the Chinese Foreign Minister addressed during their meeting this Friday. in which they agreed that “the only stable solution is that of the ‘two States’ and the international community “You have to get more involved to make it possible.”

The number of deaths caused by the Israeli bombings in

Gaza already exceeded 1,500 on Thursdayaccording to the latest count by the Gaza Ministry of Health, while the number of victims on the Israeli side caused by the Hamas attack currently remains at around 1,300.

