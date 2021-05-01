EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell called the Russian sanctions against eight EU citizens, including European officials, “unacceptable and devoid of legal grounds.” About this he reported in a statement released by the Foreign Service on May 1.

According to Borrell, this decision confirms that Russia, instead of changing the negative trajectory of the development of relations, “chose the path of confrontation with the EU.”

“The European Union condemns the decision of Russia to ban eight citizens of the EU states from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. <...> The EU expresses solidarity with these persons, ”he said.

As Borrell noted, Russian actions will not deter the European Union from continuing to fight for human rights, democracy and international law.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, April 30, announced that eight citizens of the EU countries and representatives of official structures of the EU were barred from entering the territory of the Russian Federation as a response to Western sanctions. In particular, the list includes the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, a member of the French delegation to PACE Jacques Mayor and the chairman of the Latvian National Council for Electronic Media Ivars Abolins.

On March 22, the European Union imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and four organizations from different countries, including Russia, for “human rights violations and abuse.” The sanctions list included two Russian citizens. They are prohibited from entering the territory of the community countries, and the bank accounts of citizens, if found, will be frozen there.