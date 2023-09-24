The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, after the UN General Assembly in New York, was dissatisfied with the fact that with the advent of new participants, “the rules governing the world are exhausting themselves,” and the developing countries of the Global South are looking for “an alternative to the West.” He announced this on Sunday, September 24.

“We <...> live in an increasingly multipolar world <...> When the number of participants in the game increases, the natural reaction should be to strengthen the rules of the game. However, we are facing the opposite trend: the rules that govern the world are running out of steam,” Borrell wrote in his blog.

He noted that in developing countries there is a growing “demand for sovereignty and identity,” as well as a desire to find partners alternative to the West.

“In Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, North Africa and, of course, in Asia, almost everyone now thinks that there are reliable alternatives to the West, not only economically, but also technologically, militarily and ideologically,” he stated .

Borrell says the main reason for this is that alternative partners do not ask developing countries uncomfortable questions. Borrell also emphasized that he is dissatisfied with the insufficient, in his opinion, condemnation by the countries of the Global South of the conflict in Ukraine.

On September 20, during a speech at a meeting at the UN Security Council for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the risks of a global conflict are growing. He pointed out that the actions of the United States and its allies indicate a systematic imbalance of the requirements that are enshrined in the organization’s charter.

Before this, on April 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an intensifying trend towards multipolarity. He also noted that those who resist this will lose. According to Putin, Russia is moving in its own direction, and its task is to increase the pace.

The High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (GA) takes place in New York from 19 to 25 September. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Lavrov’s program included about 20 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session.