The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, this Friday in Madrid. Rodrigo Jimenez (EFE)

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has referred to Venezuela as “a dictatorial” and “authoritarian” regime. In Venezuela, Borrell said in an interview on Telecinco, “there are more than 2,000 people arbitrarily detained after the elections [del pasado 28 de julio]the opposition leader has had to flee, political parties are subject to a thousand limitations on their actions, there are seven million Venezuelans who have fled their country… What do you call all that? Well, naturally, this is a dictatorial regime,” said the former Foreign Minister between 2018 and 2019.

The head of European diplomacy has pointed out, however, that by saying that Venezuela is a dictatorial regime “we are not fixing anything”, and that fixing things sometimes requires “a certain verbal restraint” before adding: “But let us not deceive ourselves with the nature of things. Venezuela has called elections, but it was not a democracy before and it is not, much less, after.”

Borrell’s statements come in the same week that the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, also described the Venezuelan regime as a “dictatorship,” something that no member of the government had done until now. Robles’ words, spoken on Thursday during the presentation of a book in Madrid, were the trigger for an angry and immediate reaction from the Venezuelan authorities.

The foreign minister of Nicolás Maduro’s government, Yván Gil, called his ambassador in Madrid, Gladys Gutiérrez, for consultations and summoned the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Ramón Santos. Gil described the Spanish minister’s statements as “insolent, interventionist and rude.” He also said that they “point to a deterioration of relations between the two countries.” Minister José Manuel Albares tried on Friday to downplay the protest. These are “sovereign decisions” of the Venezuelan government about which “there is nothing to comment,” Albares told RNE, refusing to enter into controversy.

Robles’ intervention also caused some discomfort in the Government. “It has complicated everything for us and has also given the PP an absurd opportunity to criticise the Government,” sources in the Executive told EL PAÍS when analysing the minister’s words. And so it was. The PP quickly took advantage of them to assure that it agreed with Robles and that this is what the president should also say.

Borrel’s interview has also led the PP to react. “Come on, Sánchez. It’s not that difficult. You can do it too. Or maybe not. A minimum of moral clarity is enough,” said MP Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo on her X account.

Tensions between Spain and Venezuela have increased in recent days, after the Congress of Deputies approved on Wednesday a proposal by the PP for the Spanish government to recognise the opposition leader and presumed winner of the elections, Edmundo González, as the elected president of that country.

In January 2019, in the context of another Venezuelan crisis, after the self-proclamation of the head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, as president, Pedro Sánchez said in reference to Maduro: “Whoever responds with bullets and prisons to the desire for freedom is not a socialist, he is a tyrant.” But these are different times and different circumstances, after the failure of the international community to make Guaidó president.

Unlike the PP, which is in favour of putting pressure on Nicolás Maduro, Spanish diplomacy is trying hard not to stir up the diplomatic crisis so as not to lose its influence in the country. Government sources believe, in line with the European Union, that the only way out of the Venezuelan crisis is a negotiated agreement between Maduro and the opposition, and they want to maintain the capacity to dialogue with both parties. It is this dialogue that helped Edmundo González and his wife to leave the country last Saturday and go into exile in Spain.