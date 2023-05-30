Russia will not negotiate with Ukraine until it wins the conflict. This statement was made by the head of the EU Foreign Service, Josep Borrell, on Monday, May 29, at an expert forum in Barcelona.

“I see a clear intention of Russia to win the conflict. Russia will not negotiate if it does not win, ”the publication quotes Borrell as saying. Europa Press.

At the same time, he stated that it is necessary to continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He also advocated an increase in military spending and improved coordination between the armies of European countries, emphasizing that he did not mean the creation of an EU army.

“Everyone prefers oil to guns, but sometimes if you don’t have guns, you don’t have oil. We are a very rich continent with a very low defense capability,” Borrell said.

The head of EU diplomacy added that “without optimism” he expects the development of the conflict this summer. He expressed regret that due to the complex decision-making system in the EU, it took “too much time” to coordinate the supply of tanks to Kyiv.

According to him, the same is happening with the F-16 fighter jets that Europe plans to provide to Ukraine in the future.

On May 26, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian armed forces needed 48 fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets. It is this amount of equipment, according to the department, that can help the country “reach the borders of 1991.”

On April 5, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia does not yet see any prospects for the resumption of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place in Turkey in March 2022, but already in the fall, Kyiv officially refused contacts with Moscow.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.