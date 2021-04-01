EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell called the expulsion of foreign diplomats by Russia in early February as “aggression”. He announced this to France 24 TV channel.

“The goal [визита] was to check Russia’s attitude to the European Union, and the answer was clear. Russia chose aggression by expelling European diplomats during the visit, which contradicts any diplomatic behavior, ”Borrell said.

Borrell earlier said that he was “attacked” during his visit to Moscow, adding that relations between Russia and the European Union are “at a dead center.”

Borrell visited Russia in early February for the first time in three years. During the visit, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

On February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of three foreign diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of Alexei Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). The Russian side made a decision to expel diplomats during a joint press conference by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

