The head of EU diplomacy Borrell called Russia an economic dwarf

The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell in an interview with the publication Pais called Russia an economic dwarf.

According to the head of European diplomacy, the real geopolitical player is China. At the same time, he compared Russia to a gas station, the owner of which possesses an atomic bomb.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Borrell, speaking about Moscow and the grain deal, was falsifying facts and putting forward unfounded arguments. According to her, “the world community should hold Borrell accountable for the lies being spread.”