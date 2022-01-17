EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called for a review of the European security structure and said that the EU agrees with this, but the agenda of the negotiations needs to be changed and the number of participants must be increased. His words lead TASS.

The head of European diplomacy indicated that the next meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled for Monday, January 24, and from today preparation of proposals will begin in case they are needed in the context of the security architecture.

Borrell added that many things changed in the 1970s, including security issues in Europe, including the collapse of the Soviet Union. He stressed that the revision is not a “crazy idea”, but an opportunity to find a compromise that suits everyone.

“If we are talking about this, if this is Russia’s goal, then it is necessary to change the agenda and increase the number of participants in the process of revising the security architecture,” the head of the EU diplomacy concluded.

Earlier, Borrell said that the reason for NATO’s rejection of Russia’s main proposals for security guarantees was that they were unacceptable. In particular, the issue of non-expansion of the alliance violates the principle of sovereignty of independent countries. He also noted that all of Russia’s proposals for the membership of various countries, including Ukraine, in NATO were decisively rejected at the talks on January 10 in Geneva with the United States and on January 12 in Brussels, as part of a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council. According to him, all EU member states agree with this.