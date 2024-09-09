The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, began a tour of the Middle East on Monday in Egypt, during which he called from the Rafah border crossingwhich connects the Arab country with Gaza, to be reopened and proposed the return of the European Union (EU) mission to the crossing, although certain conditions are met.

Facing the Rafah crossing, now fenced off where aid trucks used to be, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs assured that the community entity is prepared to “present its logistical capabilities to reopen this border and have EU staff deployed on the other side of the border” within the framework of the EUBAM Rafah border assistance mission, which was suspended in 2007.

Egypt closed the border crossing last May when Israel invaded the Gaza town of Rafah and captured the Palestinian side of the crossing.

Conditions for the return of the mission

For Borrell, “the most urgent thing is that the ambulances enter or receive the wounded“as well as the entry of the 1,400 trucks of humanitarian aid that are waiting in kilometer-long queues around Al Arish, capital of the North Sinai province in eastern Egypt.

It is therefore important to reopen the Rafah crossing, the only one not controlled by Israel and which, since the war in Gaza began on 7 October, has played a vital role in the entry of aid.

And also that it is present EUBAM mission, which was suspended in 2007 after the Palestinian group Hamas took power in the Palestinian enclave, although its mandate still continues and was renewed for another year last June.

But for the mission to unfold, there must be some safety conditions and political, as Borrell said at the end of the press conference, in which some explosions were also heard, apparently coming from Gaza.

“The first would be a ceasefire”the next step would be the release of the hostages taken by Hamas and prisoners; finally, a political “agreement”, according to the European official, who is visiting the Rafah crossing for the first time since the start of the war.

Borrell pointed out that it is “a lot of responsibility” since he has to worry about the personnel that is deployed, and not only that the security conditions are met, but also the “political conditions”.

“There is a need for an agreement with Egypt, with the Palestinian Authority, and whether you like it or not, with the Israeli side,” he said, adding that, “For the moment, that is not possible.”

The EUBAM Rafah mission has among its mandates the building of trust between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority.

He also warned of the danger of Gaza becoming the “Mogadishu of the Mediterranean or a new Haiti, a land without law and order, abandoned to the gangsto violence against desperate people. Someone will have to take charge of law and order in Gaza. I don’t know who, but the Palestinian Authority certainly has a responsibility.”

