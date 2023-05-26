Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, during an official act in Havana. YANDER ZAMORA (REUTERS)

Josep Borrell’s first trip to Havana as high representative of the Foreign Policy of the European Union began this Thursday with a clear sign of support for the increasingly important Cuban private sector and a message to the authorities that Brussels is willing to collaborate in deepening the economic reform that is taking place on the island, when the country is going through one of the worst crises in its history, which has resulted in unprecedented social unrest. Borrell’s visit, which will last until Saturday, comes at a particularly complex time for the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, which in recent months has exponentially increased its rapprochement with Russia both economically and politically. Faced with this situation, European diplomacy tries to keep the channels of dialogue and influence open, preserving the spaces created as of 2017 with the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the EU, with which the two decades ended. of distancing that the so-called common European position promoted by the former Spanish president José María Aznar entailed.

Within this dialogue, for the Twenty-seven the always delicate issue of progress in the area of ​​human rights is of the utmost importance, which will be dealt with on Friday in the official talks and which generates not a few frictions on the Cuban side, although at least now it can be speak officially. For Havana, one of the key issues is the European condemnation of the US embargo and support for its diplomatic efforts so that the Biden Administration removes the island from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, something that Borrell has already raised in the past to his interlocutors in Washington, although nothing has moved so far. The image in Cuba basically continues to be that of the Cold War, with Russia getting closer and closer to and immersed in the war in Ukraine and the Cuban government entrenched in the face of US policy, which it considers the cause of all its ills. Faced with this scenario, Europe plays its cards, which are of “constructive” commitment but at the same time “critical” on various issues; that is, not breaking the deck and little by little making progress.

In the midst of the current galloping crisis, the green light given in 2021 to the creation of private MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises), with legal personality and up to 100 workers, has opened a new scenario on the island. Close to 8,000 have already been created, and despite the fact that they still operate with not a few bureaucratic obstacles, they have changed the economic panorama of Cuba – one out of every three Cubans now works in the private sector, which contributes almost 12% of the GDP, a unthinkable reality just a decade ago.

Precisely, Borrell’s first public act in Cuba was a meeting with representatives of the new MSMEs, who explained to him the potential of this opening and the problems they face for their businesses to prosper. “We know that the current context is full of challenges for MSMEs and new economic players, but also formidable opportunities,” said the head of European diplomacy, noting that the EU was at their service “to support them and work with the authorities in the search for solutions to make their contribution to society more viable”.

The EU is committed to working with the competent Cuban ministries to exchange “best practices and experiences” in terms of legislation that contribute to modernizing the economy and stimulating MSMEs in various ways -with training courses, technical support, advice, access to financing, etc.-, and also contribute to greater legal certainty, Borrell said, who in the afternoon planned to meet with European businessmen -the EU is a leader in investment and trade with the island- to also express their support and backing. In the period 2021-2024, the EU plans to disburse 91 million euros in various collaboration agreements, of which 14 are for the emerging sector of MSMEs, a figure that could increase in the coming years.

On his first day in Cuba, he also held a meeting with the Cuban episcopate, and on Friday he will meet with the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, to celebrate the third EU-Cuba Joint Council, as part of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the European Union. The last physical meeting of this format was held in September 2019, when EU diplomacy was still in the hands of Federica Mogherini. A month later, Borrell traveled to Havana, although as Spanish Foreign Minister, in one of his last missions before assuming the diplomatic portfolio from the Italian, in December of that year. Two years later, in 2021, already with Borrell in charge, the appointment was limited to a mere informal meeting by videoconference, due to the pandemic.

Before Borrell’s trip to Cuba, several NGOs asked him to address the issue of the more than 700 prisoners in his high-level conversations for the massive demonstrations of July 11, 2021 -something that Borrell already condemned at the time- and demand their release. How the issue will be discussed, and if the head of European diplomacy will request some kind of “gesture” from the Cuban side, it is not known. It is presumable that it will happen, but in any case it will be discreet, since the current European position is to keep communication channels open in order to exert influence, in addition to the fact that Borrell’s visit must also be read as a multilateral key, as part of the EU rapprochement with Latin American and Caribbean countries on the eve of the next EU-CELAC summit, to be held in Brussels on 17 and 18 July. European sources point out that Cuba is an “important voice” among developing countries as president pro tempore of the group of 134 developing countries that make up the G-77+China. And if Cuba asks Europe to become more actively involved in getting the US to change its policy of suffocation and remove the island from the list of countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism, there is again the old diplomatic dilemma of ” help me and I will help you”.

