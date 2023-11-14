Borrell expressed hope that Hungary will unblock the tranche of military aid to Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed hope that Hungary will unblock the eighth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros. His words lead RIA News.

Thus, he assessed the possibility of the European Union (EU) to provide funds to Kyiv bypassing the blockade and answered the question whether such options were being considered.

“I hope that the tranche will finally be unblocked. No other decisions are being discussed on this issue,” Borrell noted, adding that there will be another meeting between Hungarian politicians and the Ukrainian side in an attempt to agree on unblocking.

The head of European diplomacy also said that the European Union still hopes to agree on 20 billion euros in military assistance to Kyiv over the next four years. This package is being discussed in parallel with the allocation of additional macro-financial assistance to the republic for 2024-2027 in the amount of 50 billion euros.

Earlier, on November 13, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjártó, said that Hungary refused to approve the allocation of 500 million euros for weapons to Kiev from the European Peace Fund without guarantees from the National Anti-Corruption Agency (NAPC) of Ukraine about the non-inclusion of Hungarian companies in the list of “international war sponsors.”