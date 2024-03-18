The heads of the foreign affairs departments of the European Union (EU) supported the decision to use Russian assets frozen by the bloc in the interests of Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on March 18.

“I can’t say that there was unity, but there is a strong consensus on making such a decision,” quotes Bloomberg words of the head of European diplomacy.

According to the agency, the European Union has developed a bill that makes it possible to direct income from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as early as July. Thus, it is proposed to transfer part of the income twice a year to the European Peace Fund, from which military aid supplies to Ukraine are paid. The other part of the profit will remain with the central securities depositories to cover the costs of asset management and combat any risks, including potential retaliatory measures from the Russian Federation.

The Financial Times previously reported that the European Union has prepared a bill according to which Ukraine will be able to receive financing from frozen Russian reserves as early as July through dividends, the amount of which amounted to €4.4 billion at the end of 2023.

However, not all EU members are ready to support this initiative: for example, France and Germany, as well as representatives of the European Central Bank, have expressed concerns about the possible undermining of the euro's role as an international currency.

Earlier, on March 16, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the G7 countries do not share a common position regarding the possible seizure of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

In February, the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said during the Munich Security Conference that the European Commission (EC) would use income from Russian assets frozen by the West to finance the production of weapons for Ukraine.

On February 3, the Financial Times wrote that the G7 countries intend to issue debt for financial assistance to Ukraine using frozen assets of the Russian Federation as collateral. Belgium proposed the plan. It was later reported that European countries do not approve of this proposal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on February 5 that the seizure of Russian assets in any form would be challenged by Moscow in the courts. He stressed that making these decisions would be “deeply illegal.”

On February 1, the European Union (EU) summit approved the EC’s proposal to use proceeds from Russia’s frozen assets to help Kyiv. The condition for providing financial assistance will be compliance with democratic norms and the rule of law.

Before this, on December 25, Candidate of Economic Sciences, Associate Professor at Moscow State University of Economics and Economics, member of the public council under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Inna Litvinenko, said that if the EU comes up with a way to confiscate frozen Russian assets for their further transfer to Ukraine, then it will be difficult for Russia to respond symmetrically , since in this case a precedent of confrontation with private business will be created.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the EU approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation