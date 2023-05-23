The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced the start of training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter jets by a number of countries.

“I’m glad that F-16 pilot training has started in some countries. Yes, a number of countries have already begun preparations, for example, Poland, ”he said at a meeting of defense ministers of the member countries of the European Union (EU).

The head of European diplomacy also noted that this process will take time, but “the sooner the better.”

Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren, along with this, said that Amsterdam is waiting for a “green light” from the United States to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.

At the same time, Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Affairs, said that the States had not yet made a final decision whether to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine or the EU countries.

At the same time, United States President Joe Biden said that he did not expect the use of American military aircraft in the course of the upcoming counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In his opinion, F-16s will not be required for the military operations that Kyiv is now planning.

The American president also noted that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky at a meeting in Japanese Hiroshima as part of the G7 summit assured him that the F-16s would not be used to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In turn, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, added on May 21 that the US promises to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine once again demonstrate the correctness of the decision to launch a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.