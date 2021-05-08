For the first time, the non-EU member states of the United States, Canada and Norway participated in the European Union’s Security and Defense Cooperation Program (PESCO). This was announced on Friday, May 7, by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell in his blog after a meeting on Thursday of EU defense ministers with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The reality is that we must prepare for life in a world in which new dangers and threats are emerging that can only be dealt with together,” he wrote.

Barrel noted the importance of making a decision on the participation of the three NATO member countries in the military mobility project, which, in particular, provides for the exchange of experience in organizing the movement of troops. It also follows from the message that the defense ministers discussed steps to strengthen the EU’s role as an “all-round player” in the security sphere, including the development of the “Strategic Compass” project, the first military concept of the alliance.

In addition, the chief of European diplomacy proposed three ways to improve the efficiency of the operational interaction of PESCO participants. The first is the sharing of the burden between the allies in order to speed up the decision-making mechanism of the military structures of the EU and to provide all missions and operations carried out by the EU with the necessary funds. The second is increased flexibility, such as a “coordinated maritime presence,” an ongoing pilot project in the Gulf of Guinea and its possible use in the Indo-Pacific region. And finally, the readiness for the faster deployment of EU missions and operations in different parts of the world.

As Borrell pointed out, the heads of the military departments discussed the idea of ​​”initial entry forces”: about 5 thousand troops with a permanent combat group of 2.5 thousand people, which is formed on the basis of rotation for six months.

At an informal meeting with the participation of the NATO Secretary General, the ministers touched upon issues of the Western Balkans, Iraq and the Central Mediterranean, exchanged information on the situation in Afghanistan.

On the eve, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the initiative of the European Union to invite the United States, Canada and Norway to participate in PESCO.

The corresponding decision was made by the Council of Defense Ministers of the EU countries at a meeting earlier Thursday.

It is noted that the invited states should be the first from among the non-EU members to take part in the defense project.