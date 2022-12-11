The military stocks of the EU countries have been depleted due to assistance to Ukraine. This was announced on December 11 by the head of the EU Foreign Service, Josep Borrell.

“We gave weapons to Ukraine, but at the same time we realized that our military stocks were depleted. We also realized that we lack critical defense capabilities to be able to protect ourselves from higher-level threats on the European continent itself, ”he quotes him. the words website of the EU Foreign Service.

On December 8, Borrell said the European Union had spent €214 billion on military spending, up 6% from the previous year. According to him, the stocks of weapons in the EU, supplied to Ukraine, are depleted due to the fact that for years the necessary funding has not been provided.

Meanwhile, on December 10, the leader of the Patriots movement, Florian Filippo, said that France continues to supply weapons to Ukraine against the backdrop of a shortage of weapons in its own army, which is insane.

Earlier, on November 21, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing a military official from NATO, that the US and the EU thought about the risk of being left without weapons due to supplies to Ukraine. According to the source, Western countries have transferred a huge amount of weapons and equipment to Kyiv, and solving the problem of a shortage of military equipment requires long-term and strategic action.

Prior to that, on November 17, Foreign Policy magazine reported on NATO’s concern about further arms supplies to Ukraine. As reported, NATO is discussing how to support members of the organization if their stockpiles of weapons fall below the level required to fulfill defense obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty.

On November 15, Borrell said that before 2025, EU countries need to additionally allocate € 70 billion for defense for defense. He also made a statement that the EU rapid reaction force of up to 5 thousand people should be created and ready for deployment in 2023.

Prior to that, on October 11, it became known that the United States advised the European Union to invest in its own defense, as Washington’s attention could soon switch completely to the Asia-Pacific region. It is noted that the armies of the EU countries are “chronically underfunded.”

On September 24, it was reported that the European Commission is seeking to take advantage of increased military spending to develop its military industry, but this will not be easy. As the authors of El Pais wrote, the procurement system in the EU countries before the start of the conflict in Ukraine in the defense industry was focused on meeting the military potential associated with international crises and peacekeeping missions, and not on the internal needs of the bloc.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

