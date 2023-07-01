The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that important events await Ukraine during the Spanish presidency of the EU Council. He said this on June 30 in an interview with the TV channel TVE.

“During the Spanish presidency in Ukraine, very important events will take place, both on the battlefield and with more or less shadow negotiations in order to end the conflict,” he said.

According to the head of European diplomacy, the start of peace talks depends on certain events that will take place in the coming days. He added that the number of peace initiatives is increasing.

Earlier, on June 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with a delegation from African countries. The parties discussed the African peace initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The peace initiative of African countries, in particular, implies a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the early start of negotiations, de-escalation, the sovereignty of states in accordance with the UN Charter, security guarantees for each of the parties, the execution of a grain deal, humanitarian support for the victims, the exchange of prisoners and the return of children, “post-war recovery”, closer cooperation with African countries.

Prior to this, China, Brazil and Indonesia also submitted their peace plan for consideration by Moscow and Kyiv.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow.