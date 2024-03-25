Borrell announced cooperation between the EU and Russian intelligence services after the terrorist attack in Crocus

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, said that the security services of the organization and Russia support cooperation in the intelligence field after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is what he's talking about spoke out aired on CNN.

Borrell confirmed that EU intelligence services are cooperating with their Russian counterparts. He also again condemned the attack.

Earlier, the representative of the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, said that the organization condemns the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. “Our thoughts are with all the affected Russian citizens,” the European diplomat added.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting visitors. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.