The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, have just started their meeting after a long period of disagreements between Brussels and Moscow. Lavrov has stressed the need to normalize relations while Borrell has called the current situation a “difficult moment” due to the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni. But he has also stressed that there are many links between Europe and Russia, especially on the economic side.

Lavrov began his brief introduction by welcoming Borrell and noting that, despite the dust that his current trip to the Russian capital has raised, “we are ready to answer any question he may raise.” In his words, “it is not normal for the two great powers of the European continent to maintain relations like the current ones (…) they are at their lowest moment.”

The head of Russian Diplomacy reproached his interlocutor that it was the EU that “unilaterally, undermined the dynamics of relations that existed” and called for an “honest and sincere” approach to reestablishing dialogue. Borrell, for his part, mentioned the Navalni case, which on Tuesday was sentenced to almost three years in prison and today faces another trial, this time for defamation. The EU High Representative said that “today we have an opportunity to deal with the whole problem.”

Relations between Brussels and Moscow seriously deteriorated after Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 and fueled a war in eastern Ukraine between Kiev troops and separatist insurgents. The sanctions imposed thereafter, which were replicated by Russia, and the poisoning of Navalni, last summer, contributed to further thin the environment.

One of the most complicated aspects of Borrell’s current visit is his desire to visit the main political adversary of President Vladimir Putin in prison, something that the Russian authorities have already warned depends, not on political power, but on Justice. They argue that it is the Moscow Symonovsky Court, which decided on Tuesday that the suspended sentence imposed on Navalni in 2014 becomes real, which should or should not allow the EU High Representative to go to prison at see him.

Borrell, like other world leaders, has asked the Kremlin to immediately release Putin’s opponent, receiving in response that it is a matter that is in the hands of the courts and only they can rule on it. Brussels has also criticized the harshness with which the Russian police are cracking down on demonstrations in support of Navalni. Borrell’s current visit to Moscow has divided the EU countries between those who consider that it should not have been carried out and those who believe that it should be used to clearly express the European point of view in relation to all the problems that cloud relations .