The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, during a meeting of the European Parliament, allowed the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, reports RIA News…

Borrell noted that he can use his right and come up with an initiative to introduce new restrictions. “We will discuss these issues on February 22 at a meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Ministers and then at a summit in March. At these meetings, decisions will be made on further steps. It would be right to include sanctions, ”he added, promising to voice his proposals on this issue later.

Borrell earlier said that Russia has shown disinterest in restoring relations with the EU countries.

On February 7, Borrell noted the distance between Russia and the EU. He explained that he came to this conclusion after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and “a message from the Russian authorities during this visit.” In his opinion, Moscow does not want to use the opportunity for a more constructive dialogue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was surprised by the words of the diplomat and noticed that Borrell’s assessment of the results of the visit to Moscow contrasts with his own words said in Russia.