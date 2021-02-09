The obvious. The relationship with Russia has hit rock bottom after Josep Borrell’s controversial trip to Moscow. The predictable. The EU prepares to activate a new package of sanctions in response to humiliation – Freezing the assets of some of the country’s oligarchs on European soil was considered an effective tool. And the challenge. Rebuild an entire diplomatic strategy prioritizing civil society without closing other channels of dialogue due to this “close economic interdependence” or due to those controversial projects such as the German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

That is the most basic scheme of what was said this Tuesday in a plenary session of the European Parliament in which the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy had to give an account of his failed mission to the Russian capital. He did so with a torrent of terms that depicted his frustration (distrust, disappointment, paralysis, concern, “basic pillars giving way”). But also with a vehement call for unity to thwart “Russia’s attempts, time and again, to divide us. They have not succeeded. We cannot fall into the trap.

From there, the narration of that controversial episode on his diplomatic agenda. How the senior European diplomat was aware that he was taking “risks” on the eve of the trip. Of the “tense exchanges » that marked his interview with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, when he demanded the release of the opposition Alexei Navalni. And from that press conference in which everything exploded. Then (or at the same time) came the declaration as ‘persona non grata’ from three Western diplomats, that the countries directly affected (Germany, Poland and Sweden) responded with the expulsion of as many Russian officials.

«I did not have many illusions. This visit carried manifest risks that I assumed because we have managed the Navalni affair. But I wanted to take the pulse there. And I am more concerned after this trip … Russia is degenerating down an authoritarian route. Does not have Considerations to oppress the opposition». A conclusion that he needed to confirm on the spot. First, facing the meeting of Foreign Ministers on the 22nd, in which he will propose “robust actions against disinformation, cyberattacks and hybrid threats.” The debate on sanctions will also take place here. Which will predictably be resolved at the leaders’ summit in March, in which relations with the Kremlin will feature prominently on the agenda.

“I had to check if they were interested in making a serious attempt at a more constructive dialogue. And the answer is that they are not willing; not if we keep putting on the table the situation of human rights and freedoms in the country. But that is in our DNA. Unwaivable.

Despite the fiasco, Borrell defended his trip. “Demanding the release of Navalni in Moscow while he is incarcerated is a way of showing that foreign policy it is not only done by issuing communications»From his office in the Berlaymont building in Brussels. “It was important to demonstrate our concerns in person, in the right place and at the right time.”

Resignation requests



Of course his resignation was not contemplated as a potential escape route to avoid the avalanche of criticism that the Catalan has received in recent days. More than seventy MEPs, mainly from Eastern and Central Europe (around 10% of the total) had requested it in a devastating letter that they sent to Ursula von der Leyen on Monday. Political artifice. The German woman fully supported her commissioner. And in the European Parliament, the popular ‘bought’ Borrell’s call to “unite and defend our interests and values”, also demanding the activation of sanctions.

Socialists and Greens hinted that Spanish’s negotiating position is weak for the particular interests of Germany or France. “We must stop collaborating with Putin, keep thinking about sanctions, about the stoppage of the gas well,” demanded Sergey Lagodinsky (Greens). And in the liberal ranks he received a “yellow card”, he was ordered to “try to tame the bear when he is ready” and his leader, Dacian Ciolos, did not hesitate to tell him that he fell “into a media trap set by the Putin regime ».

Fifty speeches in a plenary session that Borrell closed by reminding the most critical MEPs that in recent years a total of nineteen “official trips” had been made to that country from different Member States. “It would have been less risky to make statements from my office.” And he wondered: “If everyone can go to Russia except their High Representative, then why do they have it?”