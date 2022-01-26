With the 28 players he called up, the Colombia coach, Reinaldo Wheel, prepares the vital match in which his team will receive Peru on Friday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for matchday 15 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

On Monday night, the eight players that were missing to complete the call arrived, in which Falcao García and James Rodríguez stand out, as well as the Granada striker from Spain Luis Javier Suárez, who was called up at the last minute after midfielder Jefferson Lerma tested positive for covid-19.

Rueda’s team needs a victory on Friday to get closer to their dream of going to Qatar 2022, which would be their third consecutive World Cup, as they currently occupy fourth place in the Qualifiers table with 17 units, the same as their rival who it is fifth. However, the Colombians have now gone five games without a win, drawing four 0-0 and losing one to Brazil as visitors.

Before the game, striker Rafael Santos Borré gave a statement. He pointed out that the goal will return this Friday.

Borre’s Words

Rafael Santos Borre (right)

Casualties in the Peruvian defense: “At the national team level, these types of casualties can be important, but if you have variants, those who play will want to do it in the best way. It is a difficult game and it means a lot to us. They are a team that he wants to add here, and we, given the need and the desire to make the house respected and get the 3 points. That they have casualties does not make the game difficult. The mentality is that those who are, have to go for the 3 points ” .

Position: “I am a player who can provide options. In the National Team we have great wealth in attack, with variants, and as for me, I am for what the teacher needs. It will be important to assimilate and understand the function that the player needs team at all times and accommodate ourselves to the position that each one of us has. In the clubs there is a daily operation, in the National Team there is not that time to work and elaborate the circulation of the game.

Need: “We have a lot at stake, the team needs to win at this time, but being calm, we trust the group, the players called and those the teacher has taken into account. We have wealth and we are going to be at home, we hope to get the football that we know the National Team”.

German football: “In the Bundesliga, winning duels mean a lot, transitions, imbalances come from there; it is a league that gives virtue to compete and in this game it will be key to win offensive duels”.

SPORTS