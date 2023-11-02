On Saturday afternoon, it was learned that Luis Díaz’s parents were kidnapped by armed men while they were traveling in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira. The mother of the Liverpool player, Cilenis Marulanda, was released, but the father, Luis Manuel Díaz, has been missing for more than five days.

This Thursday, the National Government confirmed that the ELN is responsible for the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father and He demanded the guerrilla group’s immediate release, facing what constitutes one of the most serious crises in the negotiation with that illegal group.

“Today we have officially learned that the kidnapping perpetrated last October 28, in Barrancas, department of La Guajira, of which Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda, father and mother of the soccer player, were victims. Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda, was perpetrated by a unit belonging to the ELN,” says the delegation’s statement.

And he added: “We remind the ELN that kidnapping is a criminal practice, in violation of International Humanitarian Law, and that it is their duty in the development of the current peace process, not only to stop carrying it out, but also to eliminate it forever.

The population demands the release of ‘Mane’. Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Borré regrets the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father

Rafael Santos Borré, forward for Werder Bremen and the Colombian National Team, had a dialogue with Caracol and stated that it is regrettable that events like this continue to overshadow the country.

“The truth is that the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s father is quite painful. It is quite painful that these things happen in our country, that this image of what is happening is given to the world; because Colombia is a very beautiful country, it is a divine country, where the people are spectacular, but these situations leave our image deteriorated,” said the Colombian gunner.

Additionally, I send a heartfelt message to Luis Díaz: “For me it is very painful, because I am very close to Luis Díaz, I am very close to him. We share many things in the Colombian National Team since he arrived. We have a great relationship today and I know the quality of person he is, the human being he is, the humility he has, the type of person he is and well, everything he has done for our country, everything he has done shine the name of Colombia throughout the world. I feel that no person deserves a situation like that.“.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Finally, Rafael Santos Borré expressed his full support for Luis Díaz in these difficult times and asked for the prompt release of ‘Mané’ Díaz, who was kidnapped by the ELN.

“Let this happen, let this happen with your family, with his father Luis Manuel Díaz is something very painful, something that is not wished on anyone and that, as I told him at the time: that I obviously accompany him at this moment and we ask that he be released and that he can be with his family again sharing,'” concluded the forward of the Colombian National Team.

