After debuting this weekend, Rafael Santos Borré gave his first press conference as a new Werder Bremen player and there he left his feelings about arriving at the German club.

It was decided on the last day, there were also other options, some from Spain

“I am happy to be here, I have already been able to enjoy the stadium and the atmosphere. Also I really like the city, although I haven’t been able to see much yet. “Everything is very familiar,” he commented at the beginning.

Then, he revealed why he chose Bremen over other offers: “It was decided on the last day, there were also other options, some from Spain, for example. I wanted to play for a new club and I’m glad it was Werder, because here I expect further development. For me It was very important to stay in the Bundesliga, because in another league it would have taken me longer to adapt. But I want to help the team quickly.”

🗣️ Rafa, about his last-minute transfer:

For his part, he spoke of the challenge that will be rreplace Niclas Fullkrug, who was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season: “I like the pressure. Following these steps is a great incentive for me. I also want to reach that level. But I want to follow my own path here and make a name for myself so that people remember me too.”

Likewise, the Colombian mentioned the contribution he wants to leave at the club: “Success makes me personally proud and gives me a lot of confidence in myself. I am ready for my new role here. The team can benefit from my experience. That showed us then that together as a team we are capable of achieving all our goals.”

Finally, he commented that he is in optimal condition and that he is ready to see more minutes.

“During that time I always trained intensely and diligently. After my return from the national team, the preparation for the match was almost complete. I am looking forward to the games, where I will be able to make the most of the preparation and get to know my teammates even better,” he concluded.

