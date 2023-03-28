Rafael Santos Borré invented a magical play in the friendly match of the Colombian National Team against Japan, in the 2-1 friendly victory of the Fifa date. The attacker did the perfect acrobatics to connect the ball in the air and send it to the net. A great goal where you look at it. One of those that remain in memory, even in a friendly. Here, a brief portrait of the Chilean, perfection and fantasy in soccer.

Ode to the Chilean

The body remains suspended in the air, as if it were floating, but this is an ephemeral float. The artist cannot see the arch, but he imagines it. The companions will look expectantly at their flight, their contortion, and they will smile mischievously. The others, the innocent adversaries, will turn pale with terror. They will be paralyzed, speechless, incredulous. And the public will begin to get up from their chairs with the same speed with which that floating body gets into position, just as the ball is falling from the sky and the legs are drawing fantasy in the air.

It’s a stunt not everyone can attempt; that not everyone can boast. It takes courage to push yourself from the ground up into the clouds. One must be light as the wind and merge with it. The movement has to be fast, subtle and elegant. The legs must dialogue in the air: the right goes up while the left is propelled from below, or vice versa, it depends on the artist, and where the ball comes from. Everything will be in perfect harmony. The final movement will be missing: connect the ball with precision, directly to the heart of the ball, to propel it far, to its destination. Hopefully, on the net.

They say it was born in the Peruvian grass. They debate that his cradle is on the Chilean courts. In some parts they call it chalaca, and in others, chilena. What is certain is that this marvel was created in the pastures, in the quagmire, in every dusty field, and in Latin America. From there she crossed borders and oceans to become famous throughout the world. And if there was football in the rest of the universe, surely they would have already copied it, after all, this work should be better viewed from heaven.

The important thing is that the work does not die, that it remains valid, although it is increasingly scarce. That makes it even more admirable. Hugo Sanchez, that Mexican ball prodigy, practiced it with devotion. It was his implausible secret move. He could improvise it when least expected, with the beauty he demands. Roberto Cabanas, another master of the pirouette evolved it: he kicked sideways, in the air, and then they called him the cabañuela: a cousin of the Chilean.

The body is still suspended, but it is already falling, it is getting closer to the ground. The arms are stretched back and anticipate the collapse: they look like the landing gear; a landing that must be perfect, just as precise and elegant as the takeoff. But few will see it fall. The glances will already lose sight of it and they will leave with the path of the ball, pursuing their destiny, hopefully, that of the net. Whether it’s far or near, it doesn’t matter. Beauty does not distinguish those obstacles.

Then the public, already on their feet, will clap their hands in a loud and frantic applause; his teammates will congratulate him, and perhaps lift him up if there is a goal. And the rivals, poor naive, poor incredulous, will be able to sit down and cry, humiliated by the magic of a Chilean.

