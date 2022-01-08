Borré, implacable, scored two goals at Borussia Dortmund

The Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borré was reported this Saturday with two goals in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-3 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in German soccer.

Santos Borré’s first score came in the 16th minute, after a cross from Serbian Filip Kostic, on a quiet ball play.

The forward’s sixth Bundesliga goal came in the 24th minute, after he took advantage of a rebound and took advantage of the Dortmund defenders.

The double

⚽⚽ Rafael Santos Borré’s 1st double in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. 🔙 It is his second double in Europe after scoring twice against Osasuna in 2017. Add 7 goals produced (4⚽ + 3🅰️) in the last 5 Bundesliga games.pic.twitter.com/4GWm667vUU – Colombia Analytics (@Colanalytics) January 8, 2022

Comeback

In 20 minutes (71, 87 and 89), Dortmund turned the game around with goals from Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham and Mamadou Dahoud.

The whole game was unbalanced with the departure of Sebastian Rode, captain and fundamental piece of Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half of the game, who left the field by decision of his coach.

With that defeat, Frankfurt is seventh in the standings with 27 points. Dortmund was in the second box escorting the leader Bayern Munich.

