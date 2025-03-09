The BORRASCA JANA will activate this Monday, March 11, yellow alerts for storms and coastal phenomena In three autonomous communities, according to the prediction issued by the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET).

In Andalusia, the Andalusian provinces of Seville, Córdoba, Almería, Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga and Granada next to the Autonomous City of Ceuta They will throw a yellow alert For storms and coastal phenomena.

Balearic Islands will also activate yellow alert for rains, as well as the Region of Murcia, which will be at risk (yellow) by coastal phenomena. Among the significant phenomena, the Aemet stands out that they will occur Precipitation with a probability of reaching strong In Catalonia and Aragon, Navarra, as well as in Huelva, Cádiz, Sevilla and Alborán, where they are expected accompanied by storms.

Regarding snowfall with significant accumulated, they will be seen in the Main mountain environments of the northern peninsular and Sierra Nevada, while there will be strong wind intervals and very strong gusts of southern or west components in the Balearic Islands, Mountains of the North, West of Galicia and Cumbres de Tenerife.

In general terms, the Aemet warns that a INSTABILITY SITUATION In the Peninsula and Balearic Islands under the influence of Borrasca Jana, which will leave very cloudy skies or covered and generalized rainfall, which could be accompanied by storm and hail often.

Prediction by communities:

Galicia: Cloud or covered in the southeast and little cloudy with intervals of high clouds in the rest, increasing to cloudy or covered throughout the territory during the morning. Brumas and morning fog banks in high levels of the eastern half. Rain and showers in the southern half, which will run to the rest in the afternoon, being weaker and scattered in the north end. Snow level around 1200 meters that will rise to 1400-1500 meters from noon. Temperatures with few changes except a decrease in the minimum in Lugo and the maximum in the southeast quadrant and surrounding areas. Weak frosts and scattered on summits of the eastern half. Loose to moderate wind from southeast and east that amaine afloe inside at the end of the afternoon and turns to this and northeast at the end.

Asturias: Little cloudy with high cloud intervals, and with low morning clouds locally in the mountain range, increasing from noon to cloudy or covered. Weak rains scattered inside the interior, which will be unlikely on the coast. Snow level around 1300-1500 meters. Temperatures without changes or in slight decrease that will be more accused of the minimums in the northwest end. Weak frosts and scattered in high mountain dimensions. Loose wind of southern component turning at noon, on the coast, to this with moderate intervals, and temporarily also inside at the end of the afternoon.

Cantabria: Little cloudy with low cloud intervals in the morning in the southern third, increasing at noon at intervals of medium and high clouds throughout the territory already cloudy or covered at night. No weak rain is discarded and dispersed in the afternoon inside, more likely and intense in the west and south at night. Snow level in 1400-1600 meters. Temperatures with light changes, predominantly the descents in the minimum and the promotions in the maximum. Weak frosts in the southern third and in Southwest Cumbres. Loose wind of southern component in the morning and at night rereclaiming this moderate in the coast.

the Basque Country: Little cloudy with intervals of low morning clouds in the south that could go with mists and morning fog banks in high areas of the southwest, tending in the afternoon at intervals of medium and high clouds. An isolated showers are not ruled out, at the end of the day, in southern Álava. Minimum temperatures without changes or in slight decrease and maximum without changes or with slight ascent. Loose wind of southern component, with moderate intervals on the coast where it turns in the afternoon to this and southeast.

Castilla y León: Cloud intervals at the beginning, increasing in the morning to cloudy or covered. Rainfall is expected, especially during the second half of the day, which will extend from southwest to Northeast. They may be in the form of showers and go locally accompanied by a storm, especially in the environment of the central system. The snow level will be about 1300 meters, rising up to 1600 meters in the central system. Minimum temperatures without changes or in slight decrease and maximum without changes or in slight ascent. Some weak frosts. Southeast and southeast wind, lazy with some moderate interval.

Navarre: Little cloudy tending during the morning at cloudy intervals and increasing at the end to covered when weak rainfall is not ruled out in the east and south, more likely on the low and east ribera of the Pyrenees. Minimum temperatures in slight decrease and maximum without changes. Weak frosts and scattered in the Pyrenees. Loose and southeast wind with moderate, occasionally strong intervals, during the central hours, in the northwest.

Rioja: Little cloudy sky at the beginning, with a low cloud in the valley, increasing cloudy in the afternoon. Probability of rainfall during the second half of the day, especially in the southern slope of the Iberian. Temperatures without somewhat lower minimum, and maximum in slight ascent. Weak frosts in high areas. Loose wind with southern and southeast predominance.

Aragon: Sky with cloudy intervals increasing at night to very cloudy. Brumas and fog banks are not ruled out in southern Huesca. In the afternoon, clouds of evolution that can leave some isolated showers accompanied by a storm in the Iberian and Pyrenees, without ruling out in points of the rest of the community. The snow level will rise from 1200-1400 meters in the morning to 1400-1600 at the last hours. Minimum temperatures without changes or in slight decrease and maximum without changes or in slight ascent. Weak frosts moderate at points of the Pyrenees and weak in the Iberian system. Variable lazy wind, which will be southern, lazy component, in central hours.

Catalonia: Sky with cloudy intervals increasing at night to very cloudy. Brumas and fog banks are not ruled out in the central depression of Lleida. In the afternoon clouds of evolution that can leave some isolated show accompanied by storm in Pyrenees and other mountainous areas, without ruling out at points of the rest of the community. The snow level will rise from 1200-1400 meters in the morning to 1400-1600 at the last hours. Minimal temperatures without changes or in slight decrease; maximums without changes or in light ascent. Weak or locally moderate frosts in the Pyrenees. Loose wind of southern component, occasionally moderate in the Ampurdán; In the rest loose variables, with a predominance of the southern, lazy component, in central hours.

Estremadura: Cloud or covered. Rains and generalized showers are expected that can be locally strong and accompanied by storm. The snow level will rise from 1400 to 1600 meters. Minimum temperatures without changes or somewhat lower in the north and maximum with few changes, with some weak frost in high mountain zone. Moderate South Component Wind.





Madrid: Cloudy and covered skies. Probability of fog in high areas of the Sierra at the beginning and end of the day. Weak and scattered rainfall in the morning that will intensify from west to east during the afternoon and will be accompanied by showers. Snow level around 1400 – 1500 meters in the mountains. Temperatures with light changes predominantly the increases. Weak and scattered frosts in the Sierra Cumbres. Loose winds of southern component.

Castilla-La Mancha: Cloudy and covered skies. Probability of fog in high areas of the mountain areas at the beginning and end of the day. Weak and scattered rainfall in the morning, less likely in the mountain areas of Guadalajara and Cuenca, which in the afternoon will intensify this and will be accompanied by showers. Snow level around 1400-1500 meters in the central and Iberian systems. Minimum temperatures with light changes predominantly the increases in mountain areas. Maximum increasing temperatures, more pronounced in Ciudad Real, southern Toledo and western Albacete. Weak frosts and scattered in high areas of mountain areas of the eastern half. Loose winds of southern component, with moderate intervals in the Sierras de Segura and Alcaraz and in the Sierras del Sur de Ciudad Real.

Valencian Community: Sky with cloudy intervals increasing at night to very cloudy. Some showers are expected in Alicante in the first half of the day. In the rest, in the afternoon an isolated show is not ruled out inside, especially in mountainous areas, already last hour weak rainfall inside the province of Valencia. Temperatures with few changes. A lazy west component wind, with moderate intervals of the South on the coast of Alicante in the afternoon and coastal breezes in central hours in the rest.

Murcia: Cloudy skies, without ruling out occasional showers, more likely in the afternoon and in the mountains. Snow dimension rising from 1500 to 1800 meters. Minimal temperatures without changes, with weak frosts in the northwest; maximums without changes or in ascent. Moderate winds from the southwest, with strong intervals on the coast.

Balearic Islands: Cloudy sky with locally strong showers occasionally accompanied by storm. Descent temperatures. Moderate southwest wind with some strong interval.

Andalusia: Very cloudy or covered skies, with generalized showers and occasionally accompanied by storms, which may be locally strong, and persistent in the south of the community. Brumas and morning mists. Ascent temperatures, locally minimal unchanged, with insulated weak frosts inside. Loose to moderate winds from the southwest, with strong intervals, without ruling out occasionally very strong gusts on the coast.

Canary Islands: Cloud in general with clear opening in the afternoon. Probable drizzles in the northwest of all the islands, especially in the morning, and weak rainfall locally persistent in medianies of the Southeast of the Western Islands during the afternoon. Temperatures without changes or with light promotions. Loose to moderate northwest wind. In central summits of Tenerife, moderate wind of the Northwest turning to west, with intervals of strong until noon.