Borrasca Jana leaves notices throughout Spain this weekend due to heavy rains and strong winds

Borrasca Jana hits Spain, with intense rains and very strong winds in many parts of the country. According to the prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) today will be the most adverse of the new storm. Heavy rains and wind gusts will keep several autonomous communities on this weekend. From early in the morning all autonomies except Murcia and the city of Melilla are on alert to the passage of Borrasca.

Jana has already left strong wind gusts and intense rainfall. In six it is found on orange alert (important risk): Andalusia, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, Navarra and the Basque Country. Aemet has warned that the most important rainfall will occur after the day in Andalusia, Ceuta, Mountains of the Center and West peninsular and large areas of the Northeast, especially in Pyrenees, central system, Gulf of Cádiz and points of Alborán. Up to 30 liters per square meter are expected in an hour in many places and accumulations of 80 liters per square meter in twelve hours.

In Navarra and in the Nervión Basin (Álava), orange notices have also been activated due to strong winds, which will reach speeds of 90 kilometers per hour, and on the coast of A Coruña the same notice level due to the strong wave.

The jana trail

The first data collected by the State Meteorology Agency register wind gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour at the Pinilla Ski Station (Segovia). In Madrid, Cádiz, Ávila, Asturias, Cantabria or Granada have exceeded 100 kilometers per hour.

The rains of the first hours have been very abundant in numerous places of the country, and in Fogars de Montclús (Barcelona) they had already collected – with data collected until 12:00 hours – 75 liters per square meter, and about 60 liters in the Vall de Bianya (Girona).

The Bombers of the Generalitat has attended, between 8 pm yesterday and 10 am on Saturday, a total of 63 notices for rain, especially due to branches of branches or detachments, without any outstanding incidence being recorded.





In Andalusia emergency services have received since the storm began about 200 incidents, most of them in the province of Huelva. They have served above all detachments on roads, mud accumulations, fall of branches, floods and water rafts in many parts of the community’s road.

In Granada, the Alhambra and Generalife Board of Trustees has decided to close until 6:00 p.m. today the walks of the Gomérez Forest and the Cuesta del Rey Chico. It is a preventive measure before the alert for strong wind gusts.

In Madrid, the Madrid Security and Emergency Agency 112 has activated the operational situation 1 of the Flood Plan of the Community of Madrid, Incam, with surveillance in the channels of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares river, before the forecast of heavy rains.

The María Cristina Dam (in Castellón) is pouring by the spillway in a controlled way since the early morning. As indicated by sources from the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) they have specified that the water outlets of the dam continue stable, with flows that are around 6 cubic meters per second.

In Castilla y León, the problems due to the floods because of the heavy rains are still concentrated in the province of Segovia. Four sections of the ErSma and Moors rivers maintain red level notice (the highest level), but the sections of seven rivers affected by the notices of the Duero Hydrographic Confederation (CHD) are already founged, which affect the provinces of León, Ávila and Salamanca, in addition to Segovia.

Some of the Protests convened In Malaga, Huelva and Cádiz, which should have begun around noon, they have had to cancel for bad weather. The same has happened in Ávila.

Huelva’s feminist movement has distrusted the planned demonstration because, although they “cost them a lot to make the decision”, “the first is security”, before the orange alert activated by the storm. “We think the most sensible,” they have explained on social networks.

Sunday continues the storm with less intensity

Sunday will continue the situation of instability in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands. Very cloudy or covered skies are expected, with generalized rains, some with storms and hail. The rainfall will be more intense in Catalonia, northern Aragon, Navarra, west of Galicia, Cádiz and Alborán. There will also be snowfall in the mountains of the north and southeast, with snow in dimensions of 1000 to 1800.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies will predominate with scattered showers, more intense in the north and east of the central islands.

Temperatures will rise in Galicia and the north of the Mediterranean, but will go down in the east peninsular, Balearic Islands and Melilla. The minimums will go down in the east and northeast, with frost in the mountains of the north and southeast, more intense in the Pyrenees.

The winds will be from the south on the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, moderate in general, but strong in coastal areas of the Mediterranean, Balearic Islands, Galicia and Cádiz. In the Canary Islands, moderate winds of the Northwest will blow.