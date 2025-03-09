Borrasca Jana keeps eight communities alert for heavy rains, snowfall, wind and swell

The High Impact Jana Borrasca, which from Friday whips to Spain, continues to cause a situation of great instability and generalized rainfall and eight autonomous communities are on alert for heavy rains, winds, snowfall or waves because of the storm.

The notice level is “orange” (important risk) in Andalusia due to the intense rains planned for today and in Galicia due to the strong waves that will shake the entire coastline of the community, according to the data of the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET).

Andalusia has activated the “orange” level before the strong rainfall that will be registered in areas of the Strait, where the rains can accumulate up to 80 liters per square meter in twelve hours; The community has also activated “yellow” (risk) notice level (risk) (in Granada), by storms that can be accompanied by hail and waves.

In Galicia, the “orange” notice level has been activated by the strong waves throughout the coast and there are also “yellow” type alerts by snowfall (in the mountains of Orense) and for strong winds, with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

In addition, the AEMET has activated “yellow” levels for rains in the communities of Catalonia and the city of Ceuta; For storms in Ceuta; and for the waves in Catalonia, Murcia and in the Canary Islands of Lanzarote, La Palma and Tenerife.

During the day they will also register snowy copious that have motivated the activation of notices in Andalusia, Castilla y León, Cataluña and Madrid.

During the day today Spain will have a postfontal situation and although rainfall will continue to be generalized, also extending to the Balearic Islands, the intensity will be less than yesterday’s.

The largest accumulated are expected in the northeast peninsular, in the Atlantic facade of Galicia, in the surroundings of the Alborán Sea and especially in the area of ​​the Strait, and the wind will love significantly, although very strong gusts are still expected in the Cantabrian mountain range and locally in coastlines of Galicia and Andalusia, maintaining the coastal storm.

Tomorrow Borrasca Jana will continue to lose intensity, but its center could enter the Peninsula, so generalized, more likely and intense rainfall in the southwest quadrant will continue, already throughout Tuesday will dissipate, increasing stability and remitting rainfall.