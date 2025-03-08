03/08/2025



Updated at 5:14 p.m.





Intense rainfall keep all of Spain in suspense. The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) already warned that Borrasca Jana would leave generalized rains during the next few days, in addition to winds of southern component. It will last at least until Tuesday, when stability will be dissipated and increased. What is not clear is when it will stop raining in much of the country. According to the Aemet forecast, March will continue to be a very rainy monthand rainfall will accompany us at least the next two weeks, so the umbrella will continue to be a basic when going out.

The Lozoya, Guadarrama, Jarama and Henares rivers and nearby streams continue with a high flow and some overflows occur. Avoid road displacements and approach the channels #Inuncam#ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/kc7p6iqvip – 112 Community of Madrid (@112cmadrid) March 8, 2025

“The accumulated rainfall will be higher than the normal ones for the time of the year, especially in the southwest quadrant of the peninsula,” says Aemet, which points out that temperatures will also remain lower than normal, especially in the north.

What time awaits us for the rest of March? The next two weeks could be very rainy throughout the country. More details, in our prediction for the next three weeks https://t.co/xyrptk1vjg – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 7, 2025

The Madrid Security and Emergency Agency 112 (ASEM112) has activated on Saturday the operational situation 1 of the Flood Plan of the Community of Madrid, INUNCAM, with surveillance in the channels of the Lozoya, Guadarrama and Henares River, before the Aemet forecast of heavy rains.

“We have detected that they are provoking in certain areas overflows of the rivers,” said the general director of ASEM112, Pedro Ruiz.









On the other hand, the floods in the rivers of Castilla y León are still concentrated mainly in the province of Segovia, where up to six sections of the Sonma and Moors maintain a red level notice, although there is a total of fifteen sections of rivers affected by the notices of the Duero Hydrographic Confederation. In this way, the floods of the rivers generate notices in four provinces of Castilla y León: Segovia, León, Ávila and Salamanca.

Also the Hydrographic Confederation of the Ebro (Che) has warned, before the notices for heavy rains, which could occur in different tributaries of the left and right bank of the basin in Guadalajara, Navarra, Aragon and Catalonia. The Cuenca agency has indicated in a statement that in the minor channels and ravines in northern Guadalajara, Navarra, Aragón and Catalonia, intense rains could lead to sudden floods of significant magnitude at the local level in these small channels of small dimensions.

Far from the Chorros del Río Mundo (Riópar). Although it is a flood and not a burst, in the next few hours and especially this weekend will continue to rain and it is not ruled out that we can see the first burst of the season. #Albacete #Meteoab © @Fuente_el_ojico pic.twitter.com/ptrzqftgik – Meteohellín (@Meteohellin) March 6, 2025

In addition, between the last hours of this Saturday and on Sunday morning it will be necessary to attend the Aragon, Gállego, Cinca, ESERA, Noguera Ribagorzana rivers, Noguera Pallaesa, Segre, Reaadre, Vero and Arbas on the left bank, where ordinary floods are expected or close to the maximum ordinary flood. From Che do not rule out that, in some cases, some avenue can reach extraordinary magnitude where accumulated are more important.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, the Andalusian province of Cádiz throws an orange alert for storms and coastal phenomena, while, for the same reasons, those of Almería, Granada, Huelva and Malaga next to the Autonomous City of Ceuta are limited the alert to the yellow color. The Junta de Andalucía has raised the emergency level for the risk of floods to the operational situation, given the increase in incidents due to the storm that this community is going through.