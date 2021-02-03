First draft correction in the middle of the campaign between one of the three candidates for victory in the Catalan elections. Laura Borràs, JxCat candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, has put water to the wine to one of her star promises of the campaign, to reactivate the unilateral declaration of independence, if secessionism obtains more than 50% of the votes next February 14th. Borràs has assured this morning on RTVE that the DUI will not arrive the day after the elections, as he dropped at first, but that the proclamation of the republic, such as that of 27-O, 2017, will be approved when it can be « defended ». “When we are in a position not to back down, when we can defend it and not back down,” he assured.

JxCat, in fact, had been left alone in the defense of a new unilateral declaration of independence, which both ERC and the CUP have rejected in the campaign, accusing the post-convergents of selling smoke and practicing magical independence. This morning, Pere Aragonès has insisted on the idea and has affirmed that raising a declaration of independence at the moment is not “viable”. Specifically, the JxCat program, which was not made public until yesterday, indicates that if the independence movement exceeds half plus one of the votes, “it will be necessary for all the independentism actors to make the necessary preparations to make the mandate of the 1st. -Or and culminate with the activation of the declaration of independence signed on October 10, 2017 and voted by Parliament on the following October 27 ”.

The campaign is getting complicated for Laura Borràs. And it is that, both the CUP and ERC yesterday threatened not to support his inauguration, if JxCat wins the elections. The anti-capitalists affirmed at first, through the mouth of their candidate Dolors Sabater, that they would not invest someone who is accused, although shortly after they rectified and denied the veto. But the warning is there. Same as ERC. Oriol Junqueras assured that Laura Borràs, if she were from ERC, would not be a candidate, due to her status as being investigated for alleged corruption. “Whenever ERC has encountered a situation of this type, it has asked its militant who, whoever he was, to renounce being a candidate,” Junqueras said in La Sexta. Although the Republicans tried to circumvent the veto, they did not reject it. Borràs has shown this morning his disappointment at the criticisms that are launched at him from the independence movement, which in his opinion play the game of the “repression” of the State and “Spanish injustice. “Are they on the side of the Catalan cause or of injustice?”, He questioned. The nationalist leader recalled that Sabater declared by indictment and therefore should also stop being a candidate.

Laura Borràs proposed on Monday a three-way debate with Aragonès and Illa, the three candidates who are risking victory. But the ERC candidate has rejected this three-way match this morning. “I do not want a debate to discuss with Mrs. Borràs,” he assured. Esquerra bets on an expensive face between Aragonès and Illa. The socialist leader accepts the stake, but has warned that it will be “complicated” for it to end up celebrating, because there are more stakeholders who may feel that they are being harmed. Aragonès has celebrated that the Junts has rectified its secessionist program and that it joins the demand for an agreed referendum. “ERC is the original, Junts, the copy,” he stated in a conference at the Tribuna Catalunya forum. Republicans insist on trying to turn the elections into a heads-up with the Socialists.

Salvador Illa has also attacked the Junts leader. «You have to turn the page of all this. Not everything is conspiracy, there is no action to investigate whether a person has committed a reprehensible action or not. You have to give explanations, period, “he said at some breakfasts organized by Europa Press. Illa has opted for Catalonia to once again lead the negotiation with the central government for a new financing model. He has rejected, yes, claiming a tax pact, in line with the Basque concert. It has also opted for the “cocapitality” of Spain, with Madrid and Barcelona as references. If he is president of the Generalitat, he has indicated that he will convene “regularly” the dialogue table with the central Executive.