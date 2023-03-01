The trial against the president of Junts concludes this Wednesday
The trial against Laura Borràs is in its final phase. The president of the court that judges the former president of the Parliament, José María Barrientos, will declare this Wednesday that the case will be heard for sentencing, except for unforeseen last-minute delays, as occurred in the previous issues. Before, the parties must establish their final position.
#Borràs #entrusts #ultra #Hellín #expert #convicted #murder
Leave a Reply