The elected deputies to the Parlament Pere Aragonès (ERC) and Laura Borràs (Junts), chat after being interviewed at RAC-1, on February 15. Albert garcia

Esquerra and Junts per Catalunya insist that they are not yet in the phase of putting faces to the Executive that they are trying to agree to, but the internal debate in Laura Borràs’ party about what her role should be in the new legislature is slowing down the negotiations. The now elected deputy to the Parliament has three possible positions on her table, but does not finish deciding: president of the Chamber, of the parliamentary group or vice president of the Government. Each scenario has its advantages and risks and all are conditioned by the threat of disqualification that weighs on it. The parties met for the second time on Tuesday, after showing agreement with the revision of the public order model.

The digestion of the defeat of Junts, explain various sources of the formation, is being less heavy than expected. After taking refuge in the close distance with ERC, in overcoming the threshold of 50% of the vote in favor of secession and the PDeCAT tragedy, those from Puigdemont are working on their strategy to address the unprecedented situation of being the minor partner in the Catalan Government . The bases were established in Waterloo, where not only Borràs and the expresident (who since he fled Spain in 2017 lives in that Belgian municipality), but also other strategists.

Borràs is one of the fundamental pieces of the plan. Personal differences aside, the recognition for the campaign is unanimous. He managed to turn around once again polls that months ago pointed to Republicans as the clear winners. The still deputy in Congress has recognized the right to choose her role. ERC spokespersons, Marta Vilalta, and Junts, Elsa Artadi, insist that the negotiations are still focused on the what, still far from possible names. But within Junts, who is key, and without that unknown resolved the rest slows down.

Both formations accept that the presidency of the Chamber falls to Junts. It is a great showcase and gives a lot of visibility by having to moderate the debates. The most serious confrontations between the current partners were derived precisely from Roger Torrent’s decision to prevent them from carrying out, for example, the telematic investiture of Puigdemont or to preserve the condition of Quim Torra’s deputy. Torrent thus avoided disrespecting the Constitutional Court or the Supreme Court.

Borràs could then mark a profile and oppose what Torrent did. The Junts program includes disobeying if there is “interference” by the State in the work of the Chamber. The candidate would also have an important role in the way in which the emergence of Vox is managed, with things as simple as the use of the word. Some voices believe that it is a charge with a certain smell at the end of the cycle. It is not the position if what you are looking for is projection.

There is also a symbolic component. Borràs has pending judicial response for allegedly having cut up a public contract to benefit a friend. Upon leaving the seat in Madrid, the case passes from the Supreme Court to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia. The mere holding of a trial with the risk of disqualification of the second Catalan authority, for a case that she registers in the “repression”, already has a great propaganda effect in its ranks.

The vice-presidency option

Relieving Albert Batet as head of the presidency of the parliamentary group is another option. In the control sessions the melee would be assured with a Pere Aragonès president, without the restrictions of being inside the Executive. It would also benefit from the legislative work of the Junts and make the most of its most effective resource, public speaking. By having the presidency of the Parliament on his side, it would be easier for him to carry out controversial resolutions. The day-to-day management of the group of 32 deputies, now without party cracks, would be easier. Another thing is the ideological debate, where there are abysmal differences.

And it remains to be vice president of the Government. Being the great shadow of Aragonès reinforces the message of alternative and is the ideal school for the second electoral attempt. But the risk of falling back into the fight loop is greater. It worked for ERC to combine the vice presidency with Economy. Borràs is more comfortable in the world of ideas than in that of management.

The law allows a conseller in cap, without wallet. In both cases, Borràs’ indecision conditions the progress of negotiations with ERC for the architecture of the Government. Some voices in Junts conceive the role of the number two. ERC must be watched from the knowledge of the guts of the Government. There, profiles like Elsa Artadi, Damià Calvet or Josep Rius have more numbers.