The beginning of the Catalan legislature begins to unravel. The president of the Catalan Chamber, Laura Borràs, announced this morning that next Friday there will be a full inauguration of the president of the Generalitat. Borràs will open tomorrow the round of contacts with the parties to propose, next Thursday, a candidate for the investiture, predictably Pere Aragonès, after ERC and the CUP announced yesterday an agreement for the investiture.

It had been speculated that in the absence of an agreement between Junts and ERC, Borràs could opt for an act equivalent to a failed investiture, which consists of a communication to the table, with a view to avoiding collapse. But the president of the Catalan Chamber has ruled out this possibility on TV3 this morning and confirmed that on Friday “there will be a full investiture and there will be a candidate.” “I have the obligation to convene the full investiture,” he said. “There will be no equivalent act because there are candidates who have a plausible chance of being presidents of the Generalitat,” he assured. He has said it in the plural, so for the moment he does not rule out Salvador Illa. In the event that ERC and Junts reach Thursday without agreeing, Borràs could choose to propose Illa and thus start the regulatory clock of two months before the automatic call for elections.

That is the no-deal scenario. ERC and the Junts have four days to close a deal. Republicans pressed the post-convergents yesterday by announcing a preliminary agreement with the CUP, which could serve as the basis for negotiations with Carles Puigdemont’s party. Without a sovereign roadmap, there can be no agreement, the Junts have been warning for weeks. But instead ERC and the CUP made known what their independence strategy is for the legislature. Both formations have committed to “preparing the necessary conditions throughout the legislature to carry out a new democratic attack, preferably in the form of a referendum”, while maintaining ERC’s commitment to a negotiation process, to democratically resolve the conflict of Catalonia with the Spanish State ». The CUP will decide on Wednesday in its local assemblies how to formalize its support for the investiture of Aragonès.

The preliminary agreement also advocates introducing “changes in the management of public order.” “A change in police actions in public order is essential so that, while the protocols are not published, the use of foam projectiles by police forces in Catalonia is suspended”, according to the pact between the two formations . Along the same lines, they have agreed to be able to implement a parliamentary study commission on the public order model in Catalonia.