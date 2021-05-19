The Parliament of Catalonia will hold a new investiture debate tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, with Republican Pere Aragonès as the candidate. This was announced this Wednesday by the president of the Chamber, Laura Borràs, after concluding the round of contacts with all the parties with parliamentary representation. This time there will be white smoke, as Junts will vote for him, unlike the two previous plenary sessions. Borràs’ announcement comes after the party chaired by Carles Puigdemont made public the result of its internal consultation on the pact with ERC. 83% of the affiliates who have participated in the telematic vote have supported the document agreed last Monday between Jordi Sànchez and Pere Aragonès.

The main unknown in the round of contacts, which had begun on Wednesday with the minority parties, was the positioning of those from Puigdemont. The leader of the bench, Albert Batet, and the spokesperson, Gemma Geis, have entered Borràs’s office with the approval of the bases under their arms, thereby expressing their willingness to support Aragonès in the vote to be held on Friday. Tomorrow, Thursday, the president will intervene from four in the afternoon and later the majority groups. The session on Friday, with the intervention of the rest of the groups, will begin at nine in the morning.

The census of the consultation, as reported by Junts in a note, was 6,528 people. 62% of affiliates participated during the day the virtual ballot box was open. The Yes The agreement has obtained 83% of the votes (3,364), while 17% have opted to reject it (689).

More information

Salvador Illa, the socialist candidate, finally ruled out requesting Borràs to appear at the full inauguration on Wednesday due to the lack of sufficient support and because Aragonès already has the necessary majority. The PSC wielded until the last moment that being the winning force in the regional elections of February 14, its candidate was entitled to stand before the Chamber to be elected president of the Generalitat.

The full investiture of Aragonès will be held just five days after the end of the time period for Parliament to be automatically dissolved and new elections to be called. After three months of differences between ERC and Junts, the pro-independence parties have reached the limit set by law for the Parliament to elect the new president of the Generalitat. The ERC candidate has already presented himself, unsuccessfully, to the investiture at the end of March. The parliamentary norm establishes that from this first attempt, there is two months of margin to elect a president of the Catalan Government before the end of the legislature and elections are called. Frictions with Junts led ERC to announce two weeks ago that it wanted to govern alone. The two formations regained their understanding last weekend in a marathon of meetings between Aragonès and the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez.