Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Borouge PLC “Borouge” announced its contribution to supporting the energy sector in the Republic of Rwanda, through its innovative and distinguished solutions “Made in the Emirates” that it supplied to a 56 megawatt electric power generation station, which was established on the banks of Lake Kivu in Rwanda.

Borouge’s solutions were used to manufacture unique and distinctive pre-assembled polyethylene pipes for the power plant, which will contribute to covering approximately 25% of the energy needs of Rwanda, which has a population of 13 million people.

Borouge’s solutions contribute to mitigating the risks of greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the natural environment and communities surrounding Lake Kivu, on the banks of which nearly 30,000 people live. In partnership with ESCO Industries – a global provider of pipe solutions, and Al Ittihad Pipe Manufacturing – the leading Emirati pipe manufacturing company, Borouge BorSafe materials manufactured with Borstar technology from Borealis were used to manufacture corrosion and chemical resistant pipes.

These pipes were used to safely extract methane and eliminate carbon dioxide in this specialized and unique power generation project on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rwanda, one of the deepest freshwater lakes in the world, which was developed by Shima Power Lake Kivu Limited. It is an energy producing company based in Rwanda, in partnership with ESCO Industries.

Khalfan Mohammed Al Muhairi, Senior Vice President of the Middle East, Africa and Exports Region at Borouge, said: “Borouge’s solutions are witnessing continuous demand from our customers for use in many giant, complex and specialized projects around the world, which indicates their exceptional quality and innovative features that… Its excellence, and the extensive experience and talent of our team.

The power plant located on the shores of Lake Kivu is one of the unique projects, and we look forward to playing a major role in enabling Rwanda to harness its natural resources in a sustainable manner, and to make a positive impact on society.”

For his part, Richard Combs, International Engineering, Procurement and Construction Sales Manager at ESCO, said: “Borouge has played a pivotal role in helping us develop unique development projects around the world, and we were also pleased to cooperate with it recently in the Lake Kivu power generation project.” Electrical in Rwanda, where Borouge had also previously provided us with materials not available in North America for use in world-class projects we were working on.