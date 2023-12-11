The famous Russian TV presenter Ksenia Borodina advised Russian women to avoid one type of man – those who are already married. In a post published in Telegramshe also listed signs that indicate that a partner is married, although he hides it.

According to Borodina, the fact that a man is married can be evidenced by the fact that he asks his beloved not to call him in the evenings, and also does not invite him to his home. In addition, married men usually prohibit girls from posting photos together on social networks and do not introduce them to friends and relatives, she added.

The TV presenter called on Russian women who encountered several of these signs to run away from such a man.

In addition, Borodina stated that relationships with married men are taboo for her. “This doesn’t end well. If a man says: “I’ll get a divorce soon,” “We don’t sleep together,” “We live like neighbors, just for the sake of the children,” know that this is standard bullshit. He won’t go anywhere until his wife burns him down and throws him out of the house,” she assured.

