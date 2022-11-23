She spoke about financial assistance from the fathers of her daughters in the social network Instagram, which is banned in the Russian Federation and belongs to the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)popular TV presenter Ksenia Borodina.

“Marusya’s father is not helping. Theona’s father sends regularly a certain small amount. School, travel, nannies, everyday life, girls’ clothes – everything is on me. That’s why I talk about independence so often, it’s very important!” – said the TV presenter in stories in response to a question from one of the subscribers.

