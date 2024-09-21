Borodina condemned rapper Natan and blogger Lerchek for flirting on the show

TV presenter Ksenia Borodina condemned rapper Natan (Alisher Mirzokhonov) and blogger Lerchek (Valeria Chekalina), who flirted during the show “Stars in the Jungle”. Her comment leads Super.ru.

During the filming in Columbia, Lerchek and Natan hugged on the beach more than once. The musician also carried the girl in his arms. It is known that the singer is married.

Borodina’s lover Nikolai Serdyukov explained that the program created “certain conditions” for such behavior. The TV presenter herself is sure that this cannot justify their actions.

“If I were Nathan’s wife, I would get divorced right away,” Borodina shared.

Earlier, the TV presenter suggested that many bloggers left Russia out of fear of the Federal Tax Service. According to Borodina, many of them should hire a competent lawyer and accountant, inform the tax service about their activities and find out what can be corrected.