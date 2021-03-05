TV presenter Ksenia Borodina tried on a thing ordered on the Internet, took a picture in it and made the subscribers laugh. The corresponding post appeared on her page in Instagram…

The 37-year-old celebrity published a collage in which she joined two photos. On the left, she posted a screenshot from an unnamed online retailer of a model wearing a black sequinned mini skirt. On the right, she enclosed a photograph of herself taken at home. On it, Borodina poses while trying on the described thing, while it is clear that she managed to pull it on only one leg. “What do you know about unsuccessful online purchases?” – she signed the post, adding laughing emoji.

The publication amused the TV presenter’s fans, and they began to joke in the comments. “Chinese site? Maybe you need to brew like instant noodles? ”,“ Super, I had to order two ”,“ Ksenia is a beauty in any form, even if the skirt is only on one leg ”,“ Stylish, fashionable, modern, ”they wrote.

In November, TV presenter Ksenia Borodina was outraged by subscribers’ accusations of buying fake Dior shoes. She published a series of videos in which she showed the fashion house’s long boots worth $ 1,490 (113 thousand rubles). According to Borodina, one of the Internet users thought that the TV presenter had acquired a fake, since the belt buckle on her boots was located in the front, and not on the side, as on similar shoes on the official Dior website.