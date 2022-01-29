TV presenter Ksenia Borodina boasted of her new two-room apartment in Moscow. Real estate she showed in Instagram-storis.

The photographs of the project show that the apartment, which consists of a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, is made in light beige colors. According to the 38-year-old celebrity, she bought the property in 2021, but currently does not plan to live there.

“I am not moving anywhere. Why should I move from my beloved house to a two-room apartment?! It was just my dream – an apartment on the embankment – which I realized a year ago. She closed the gestalt, as it is now fashionable to say, ”said Borodina and added that she plans to buy another apartment later.

Earlier in January, the TV presenter revealed that she spends several tens of thousands of rubles a month on utility bills. So, in one of the months she received a receipt for housing and communal services in the amount of 48 thousand rubles.