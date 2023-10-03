The host of the reality show “Dom-2” Ksenia Borodina denied the words of her former colleague on the show, journalist Ksenia Sobchak, that she did not support her friend, blogger Elena Blinovskaya, who was charged with tax evasion. On your Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) she accused her ex-colleague of lying.

Borodina published a fragment of a video where Sobchak stated the lack of support from her friends for Blinovskaya, who was detained for tax evasion. “I’m just amazed how none of these people wrote a single post [поддержки]. How can this be? I just know personally, there were a lot of people there. For example, the same Ksenia Borodina,” said the journalist.

In response, Borodina attached a screenshot in which you can see her post in support of Blinovskaya, published in early May (at the end of April, the blogger was detained by law enforcement agencies – approx. “Tapes.ru”). “When you outright lie, I don’t like it. I want people to know the truth. That I supported my friends and continue to support them,” the TV presenter said.

Blinovskaya was detained on April 27, 2023. The blogger is accused of tax evasion of 918 million rubles. After her arrest, mass checks of bloggers began. In July it was reported that an investigation would also be carried out against Borodina and other bloggers. A few days later, the Dom-2 presenter denied rumors about problems with the tax office.