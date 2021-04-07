Russian TV presenter Ksenia Borodina was hospitalized after attending a theatrical performance in which a shot was fired according to the script, as a result she felt chest pains. The celebrity told about this on her page on the social network. Instagram…

According to the presenter, she visited the Moscow Art Theater with a friend who invited her to the play by Renata Litvinova. Unexpectedly for everyone, at the end of the first act, a shot rang out. It turned out that it was according to the production script. 15 minutes after that, Borodina started having chest pains. “All night long thoughts that the heart or neuralgia. I had it all night, ”she complained.

In the morning, the TV presenter had to cancel some of the planned cases and make an appointment with a neurologist, do an ultrasound and echocardiography of the heart. “As a result, everything is OK on the ultrasound, but there is neuralgia. Massages and medicines, ”Borodina summed up. The presenter added that she does not like horror, attractions and skydiving, but did not expect that “shots in the theater knock me down.”

Earlier, the husband of Ksenia Borodina, Kurban Omarov, hinted at the pregnancy of his wife. The businessman wrote about this on his Instagram page in response to questions from fans. In the published photo of the spouses, subscribers said that Borodin was covering his belly with a bag. “Ksyusha is pregnant?” One of the subscribers asked. Omarov answered positively.