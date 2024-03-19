WIf you want to get a table in the “Platz im Herzen” restaurant at the weekend, you have to make a reservation early. The store is booming, thanks in part to the shows that are causing a stir on social media. But the economic success of the restaurant in the Saalbau Bornheim is not the top priority for the local SPD. She says that the restaurant, with its extravagant cuisine, which includes steaks covered in gold leaf, and its loud customers, doesn't fit into a middle class building. Many clubs that use the hall building see it the same way. But why was this restaurant chosen for the community center? The SPD Bornheim wanted to get an answer from the municipal ABG, which rents out the town houses – now it is available.

A unique culinary experience

According to the ABG, the concept was chosen to offer a “diverse and high-quality gastronomic experience” in the hall building. The restaurant's offerings reflect both the traditions and “evolving tastes of our community.” “We stand behind the restaurateur in his efforts to offer a unique culinary experience that stands out from conventional offerings,” it says.



According to ABG, the restaurant is “an enrichment for Bornheim”.

Image: Michael Braunschädel



And further: In addition to economic viability, innovative strength also played a role in the award. The aim is to promote cultural and gastronomic diversity in community centers. The restaurant is “an enrichment for Bornheim”. A new lease is currently not under discussion. However, they take citizens' criticism seriously, want to promote dialogue with restaurateurs and are open to suggestions for improvement. The letter is signed by, among others, Frank Junker, the managing director of ABG.



View of the outdoor terrace of the restaurant: The operator does not offer catering for events in the hall building, complains about the local SPD local association.

Image: Michael Braunschädel



The Bornheim SPD does not want to accept this. The local association chairman Uli Labonté repeats his criticism: the food on offer is “very expensive” and “unsuitable for a community center”. The restaurant does not offer food at events in the hall building. There are also many complaints about wild parking, overflowing garbage cans, “car racing” and, most recently, hygienic deficiencies. Labonté feels deceived by the ABG. When the restaurant space was allocated four years ago, Junker announced something completely different – ​​namely “down-to-earth cuisine at a good level”. There should also be catering for events in the hall building. “Citizens were made false promises,” says Labonté. “It’s not about expensive event catering per se. It’s about Mr. Junker letting this take place in a place that is important for the entire citizenry.”

“Other applicants were not convincing”

Junker objects. “We didn’t promise anyone anything,” he says. There were only a “manageable number” of applications for the space advertised. The “place in the heart” stood out positively. “Other applicants were not convincing,” said Junker. The operator of the restaurant had already successfully run another restaurant on Rohrbachstrasse, which was also popular with local and state politicians. Photos show the operator at the time together with the former mayor Peter Feldmann, among others. However, Junker makes it clear that this played no role in the award: “There was no form of influence. The store is clean and stays that way.”







The award was made according to fixed criteria: “This is a completely normal contractual relationship,” says Junker. When it comes to catering, many clubs no longer have a monopoly on catering in the hall buildings. A restaurant is not obliged to offer catering. A new allocation of the catering space became necessary because the owner of the previous Croatian restaurant wanted to retire. According to Junker, his plans to hand the business over to a relative were not supported because the landlord had left the area in poor condition.