One of the great promises of Croatian football in recent years, left-back Borna Sosa, has confirmed that he will play for Germany, despite having gone through all the lower categories of the national team of the country where he was born: Croatia. Sosa has excelled at Stuttgart in a position where the Mannschaft has historically had serious problems finding footballers. That is why the DFB and its sporting director, Oliver Bierhoff, have convinced him to represent the German team instead of the Croatian.

“I decided on Germany because I’m 24 years old, I’ve been playing at a good level in the Bundesliga for three and they never called me from my country’s team. I realized that Croatia doesn’t count on me and they think they have better players in my position. “, Sosa commented to argue his decision. Apparently, the Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic had it in mind to make his debut in the last national team break, but he did not call him and that has led the player to make his final decision.

Sosa has been indisputable at Stuttgart this season, having arrived three years ago from Dinamo Zagreb. Due to his position in the field and his progression from a very young age, he was compared to Robert Jarni, the phenomenal left-back who passed through Real Madrid, Betis and Las Palmas. He has been international in all categories with Croatia until the U21, with which he played until a few months ago. From now on he will defend the Germany shirt.