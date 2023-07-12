The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to discuss with NATO leaders on the second day of the Vilnius summit with the intention of being “on the same wavelength” with all NATO “partners”. Zelensky himself says so, before entering Litexpo, the trade fair complex on the outskirts of the Lithuanian capital where the summit meets, using different tones than yesterday afternoon’s tweet.

“On today’s agenda – says Zelensky – we have three priority issues. The first is weapon packs, new weapon packs to support our army on the battlefield. The second is the invitation to NATO and we want to be on the same wavelength as everyone”.

“Today what we hear and understand is that we will have this invitation, when the security measures allow it: I want to discuss all these things with our partners. The third thing that we will talk about today and for which I intend to fight are the guarantees of security on the road to NATO”, he concluded before entering the room, without asking questions from the reporters.

“DEAL FOR PATRIOT AND MISSILES FROM GERMANY”

“We have started a meeting with Germany. The dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be meaningful as always. We expect good news related to the protection of lives in Ukraine and our defense”, he then wrote on Twitter announcing the meeting with Scholz on the edge of the summit. “There is an agreement for other Patriot launchers and missiles from Germany, this is very important for defending lives in Ukraine from Russian terrorism”, he added at the end of the meeting, thanking Olaf Scholz for “Germany’s willingness to support long term of Ukraine and the defense of our freedom”. In a message on social media, the Ukrainian president then explains that in the conversation with the German chancellor “we continued the discussion on security guarantees for Ukraine in the path towards NATO”.